Record number of HK voters expected to cast ballot as district elections kick off amid social unrest

HongKongers on Sunday line up in front of the different polling stations across the city, voting for District Election Council. Photo: Chen Qingqing/GT

Hong Kong residents began heading toward the polling stations early Sunday morning as about 4 million registered voters, a record high, are expected to cast their ballot amid unprecedented social tension.About half hour before polls opened, local residents began queuing in front of the polling stations. "This is unprecedented, we've not seen so many people coming out to vote in previous district elections," a resident surnamed Ho said.Voter enthusiasm seems higher this year while the number of voters has hit a record high.The district council election, held every four years, kicked off amid escalating violence. Pro-establishment groups urged people to vote for ending the riots and chaos as opposition groups are believed to be behind the anti-government protests.The first batch of voters entered the polling station at To Kwa Wan in Kowloon at 7:30 am Sunday, where "Long Hair" Leung Kwok-hung is contesting against heavyweight pro-establishment candidate Starry Lee Wai-king. Most voters at the polling station at ELCHK Hung Hom Lutheran Primary School were middle aged and elderly residents. Civil Aid Security staff were deployed to maintain order.The first hour of voting has seen voting rate reached nearly 4 percent, higher than same period from last election season, local media reported.Election staff could be seen checking voters' identity before letting them into polling stations where riot police was deployed.Among the more than 1,000 candidates, about 320 are from pro-establishment parties, more than 390 from pan-democratic groups. Over 370 contestants claim to be "independent," and the remaining in the fray did not provide their political background.This will be the first district election held amid the ongoing social unrest that has turned into violence. The Hong Kong Police Force vowed to enhance security during election. The police will be on "maximum reserve" mode to stop any disruptions or violence but maintain a "minimum presence," according to local media reports.In the Lok Tsui constituency of Tuen Men, voters were seen queuing according to instructions of security staff. This is the area where pro-establishment candidate Junius Ho is running against pan-democratic Cary Lo Chun-yu. Community workers rallied support for their candidates across the street. In the nearby Butterfly constituency, a pro-establishment candidate casually chatted up passers by.Some warning notices could be seen outside many polling stations as messages on Telegram indicated that anti-government protester could line up in front of the polling stations to obstruct others from voting for pro-establishment candidates.