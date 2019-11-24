2019 Toronto Christmas Pet Show held in Canada

A dressed-up pet dog is seen during the 2019 Toronto Christmas Pet Show in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 23, 2019. As one of the largest Christmas pet shows in Canada, the two-day event kicked off here on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A pet dog is pictured with its owners during the 2019 Toronto Christmas Pet Show in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 23, 2019. As one of the largest Christmas pet shows in Canada, the two-day event kicked off here on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A woman poses for photos with a black-headed parrot during the 2019 Toronto Christmas Pet Show in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 23, 2019. As one of the largest Christmas pet shows in Canada, the two-day event kicked off here on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A pet dog is pictured with its owner and a man dressed as Santa Claus during the 2019 Toronto Christmas Pet Show in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 23, 2019. As one of the largest Christmas pet shows in Canada, the two-day event kicked off here on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A bearded dragon dressed as Santa Claus is seen during the 2019 Toronto Christmas Pet Show in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 23, 2019. As one of the largest Christmas pet shows in Canada, the two-day event kicked off here on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A dressed-up pig is seen during the 2019 Toronto Christmas Pet Show in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 23, 2019. As one of the largest Christmas pet shows in Canada, the two-day event kicked off here on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A cockatoo is seen during the 2019 Toronto Christmas Pet Show in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 23, 2019. As one of the largest Christmas pet shows in Canada, the two-day event kicked off here on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A member of the judging committee checks a pet cat during the 2019 Toronto Christmas Pet Show in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 23, 2019. As one of the largest Christmas pet shows in Canada, the two-day event kicked off here on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)