US Thanksgiving dinner cost largely unchanged this year: survey

The average cost of this year's Thanksgiving Day dinner for 10 people is 48.91 U.S. dollars, a 1-cent increase from last year, according to the latest survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF).



"The average cost of this year's Thanksgiving dinner is essentially unchanged from last year, after three years of decline since 2015," AFBF's chief economist Dr. John Newton said, while noting that Americans continue to enjoy affordable food supply.



Thanksgiving Day is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November, and this year it falls on Nov. 28.



Of every dollar consumers spend on food, only 8 cents goes to farmers, according to Newton.



Survey results indicated Americans have faith in those who grow their food, as 88 percent of respondents said they trust farmers.



The centerpiece on most Thanksgiving tables -- the turkey -- costs slightly less than last year, at 20.80 dollars for a 16-pound bird. That's roughly 1.30 dollars per pound, down 4 percent from last year. Survey results show that retail turkey prices are the lowest since 2010.



The shopping list for the survey includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk, all in quantities sufficient to serve a family of 10 with plenty for leftovers, said the bureau.



The opinion poll revealed that 90 percent of Americans celebrate the holiday with a special meal and turkey remains a staple for 95 percent of consumers, while half serve both turkey and ham at their Thanksgiving meal.



Despite the growing popularity of prepared foods, 92 percent of Americans will celebrate Thanksgiving at home or at a family member's home and most will cook their entire meal at home, according to the survey.

