3 killed in Florida train-vehicle collision -- US media

Three people were killed in a vehicle on Saturday afternoon after it collided with an Amtrak passenger train in Jupiter, southeast US state of Florida, local media reported.



There were no injuries on the train, which was carrying some 200 passengers and crew members and was traveling from Miami to New York, according to Amtrak spokeswoman Christina Leeds.



The incident occurred north of West Palm Beach at around 2 pm local time (1900 GMT), authorities said. The cause of the crash was not immediately available.



"It appears the vehicle was traveling over the tracks and did not stop" as the train approached, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera was quoted by CNN as saying.



Local media reported the vehicle was heavily damaged.



Jupiter is the northernmost town in Palm Beach County off the southeastern coast of Florida.

