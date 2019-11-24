JL-9 fighter trainer jets fly in formation

Two pilot cadets of the PLA Naval Aviation University practice tactical movements using model aircraft prior to flight training in Hebei province recently. Cadets assigned to a regiment under the Naval Aviation University conduct flight training subjects including instrument flight, low-altitude aerobatics and formation flying. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lan Pengfei)

date 2019-11-24

Maintenance men of the PLA Naval Aviation University perform pre-flight checks prior to flight training in Hebei province recently.

A pilot cadet of the PLA Naval Aviation University climbs into the cockpit of a JL-9 fighter trainer during flight training in Hebei province recently.

Two JL-9 fighter trainers attached to the PLA Naval Aviation University take off in formation for flight training in Hebei province recently.

A JL-9 fighter trainer attached to the PLA Naval Aviation University takes off for flight training in Hebei province recently.

Two JL-9 fighter trainers attached to the PLA Naval Aviation University fly in formation during flight training in Hebei province recently.

A pilot cadet of the PLA Naval Aviation University operates his JL-9 fighter trainer during flight training in Hebei province recently.

A JL-9 fighter trainer attached to the PLA Naval Aviation University taxis on the runway after finishing flight training in Hebei province recently.

Two pilot cadets of the PLA Naval Aviation University discuss tactical movements after finishing flight training in Hebei province recently.