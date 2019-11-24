China reports 2,147 deaths from infectious diseases in October

File photo: Xinhua

A total of 2,147 people died of infectious diseases on the Chinese mainland in October, official data showed.According to the National Health Commission, there were 597,610 cases of infectious diseases reported on the mainland in October.There were no cases of Class A infectious diseases reported last month. Class A diseases, including cholera and the plague, are the most serious classification in China's Law on the Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Diseases.A total of 291,746 cases were classified as Class B infectious diseases, resulting in 2,145 deaths. Viral hepatitis, tuberculosis, syphilis, gonorrhea and dysentery accounted for 92 percent of these cases.Category C diseases caused two deaths in October. Foot and mouth disease, infectious diarrhea and influenza were the most prevalent in this category, accounting for 91 percent of the reported cases.