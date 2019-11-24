Chinese sci-fi comic strips to be published in France

File photo: IC

A comic series based on Chinese science fiction writer Liu Cixin's acclaimed works will be published and distributed in France in succession during 2020 and 2021.The copyright agent of Liu's works has authorized leading European comic publisher the Delcourt Group to present Liu's cosmos imagination to French readers in the form of comics.Close to 30 cartoonists from nine countries including China, France, the United States, Italy, Spain and Argentina will draw inspirations from Liu's 15 stories like "The Wandering Earth," "Ball Lightning," "The Micro-Age" and "Devourer" and create comics with international perspectives.Alongside printed books, digital and audio versions and derivatives will be available to readers and users around the world.