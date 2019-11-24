Subaru to recall 17,479 vehicles in China

Models pose beside a Subaru Impreza car during the Manila International Auto Show at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, the Philippines, March 30, 2017. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Japanese automaker Subaru will recall 17,479 vehicles sold in the Chinese market over safety hazards, said China's market regulator.The recall, set to begin on Dec. 2, affects 10,487 Foresters manufactured between Sept. 3, 2018 and June 19, 2019, according to a statement posted on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation.Meanwhile, 6,992 XV models produced between Aug. 9, 2017 and Aug. 1, 2019, would be recalled.A defective program in these cars's engine control unit might cause a short circuit and lead to unintended engine stop, posing saftey risks, said the statement.Subaru will check and fix the defective parts of affected vehicles free of charge, and replace them, if necessary.