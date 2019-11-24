Scenery of Xidi ancient town during early winter

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2019 shows the scenery of Xidi ancient town during the early winter in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2019 shows a view of Xidi ancient town during the early winter in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2019 shows a view of Xidi ancient town during the early winter in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2019 shows people visiting Xidi ancient town during the early winter in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2019 shows people visiting Xidi ancient town during the early winter in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)