China vows to make 5G breakthroughs for industrial internet

Visitors watch a 5G robot during the 2019 World 5G Convention in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has issued a plan to promote 5G plus industrial internet, pledging to make key 5G breakthroughs to meet specific requirements of industrial internet by 2022.The country will build five industrial public service platforms and form at least 20 typical industrial application scenarios by 2022 to promote the integration of 5G and industrial internet and boost the upgrade of the manufacturing sector, the plan said.

A staff member displays a Mixed Reality (MR) terminal device at the 2019 World 5G Convention in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Industrial internet and 5G are both significant drivers advancing the digital transformation of the economy and society.The integrated development of 5G and industrial internet will not only accelerate the transformation of the manufacturing sector but also open up a wider market space for 5G technology.