An artist draws street paintings in Houston, Texas, the United States, on Nov. 23, 2019. More than 200 artists took part in this year's Houston Via Colori, one of the largest art festivals in the city, which is held to raise money for hearing-impaired children. (Photo by Qiu Ma/Xinhua)

An artist draws street paintings in Houston, Texas, the United States, on Nov. 23, 2019. More than 200 artists took part in this year's Houston Via Colori, one of the largest art festivals in the city, which is held to raise money for hearing-impaired children. (Photo by Qiu Ma/Xinhua)

Artists draw street paintings in Houston, Texas, the United States, on Nov. 23, 2019. More than 200 artists took part in this year's Houston Via Colori, one of the largest art festivals in the city, which is held to raise money for hearing-impaired children. (Photo by Qiu Ma/Xinhua)

Artists draw street paintings in Houston, Texas, the United States, on Nov. 23, 2019. More than 200 artists took part in this year's Houston Via Colori, one of the largest art festivals in the city, which is held to raise money for hearing-impaired children. (Photo by Qiu Ma/Xinhua)

Artists draw street paintings in Houston, Texas, the United States, on Nov. 23, 2019. More than 200 artists took part in this year's Houston Via Colori, one of the largest art festivals in the city, which is held to raise money for hearing-impaired children. (Photo by Qiu Ma/Xinhua)