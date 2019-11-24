McDonald’s listed as person subject to the enforcement

A McDonald's restaurant Photo: VCG

Beijing McDonald's has again been listed by a local court as a person subject to the enforcement, due to a labor dispute case which involves compensation of 33,200 yuan ($4,716), according to the Supreme People's Court's executive information disclosure website.



According to media report, as of Tuesday, Beijing McDonald's has paid the petitioner part of the compensation, with a remaining 398 yuan to be paid by Monday.



According to Beijing Youth Daily, an employee of Beijing McDonald's surnamed Zhao, who believed he had been fired illegally, applied for labor arbitration and was backed by Dongcheng District People's Court of Beijing. Beijing McDonald's failed to make the payment, and the court listed it as the person subject to enforcement on November 13.



Zhao joined Beijing McDonald's in 2011 as a food safety checker. After that, the company dismissed him because he needed treatment due to an illness and a long sick leave. Zhao believed that the dismissal had violated the laws, Beijing Youth Daily reported.



Zhao later applied for labor arbitration requesting that the company pay his compensation including his salary and social insurance from March 2018 to June 2019. However, the company refused to pay the compensation, and only agreed to pay 80 percent of salary during his sick leave.



The court backed Zhao's application and issued a verdict that Beijing McDonald's needs to pay the compensation. The company had not paid as of November 9 and was listed by the court as a person subject to the enforcement.



According to the Beijing Youth Daily, the court confirmed that the company had paid part of the compensation on Tuesday, and the rest would be paid by Monday.



According to Tianyancha, a Beijing-based Chinese enterprise information provider, Beijing McDonald's was founded in 1991 and has been listed as the person subject to enforcement 58 times to date.



