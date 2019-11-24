China's high-speed railway to stretch 35,000 km by year-end

Photo: Xinhua

China's high-speed railway network will continue to top the world with an estimated length of 35,000 km by the end of this year, said China Railway.The total length of China's railways will exceed 139,000 km by the end of 2019, according to the company.In 2019, China's railways are estimated to record 3.6 billion passenger trips, up 92 percent from 2012.Bullet trains are expected to handle 2.31 billion passenger trips, a 3.4-fold increase from 2012.Overseas projects like the China-Laos railway, Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway and Hungary-Serbia railway made solid headway this year, garnering global prestige for China's railways.