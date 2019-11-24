Wildlife protectors improve environmental conditions for birds migrating to Poyang Lake

Birds migrate to Poyang Lake in East China's Jiangxi Province during autumn and winter. Photo: VCG

Poyang Lake is China's largest freshwater lake, located in Jiangxi Province. It welcomes about a million migrant birds every winter. The wetlands by the lake have expanded and the environment has improved in recent years due to efforts of the migrant birds' protection reserve bureau in Duchang county of Jiujiang in Jiangxi.When the birds arrive in autumn and winter, the protection bureau's working staff are busier than usual.The work includes recording daily observations of the birds' life on the lake, conducting rescue work, and patrolling the reserve.The staff also protects migrant birds from being hurt or poisoned by people.They protect every bird living around Poyang Lake.With their efforts, Duchang county has established five associations for protecting migrant birds. More than 200 volunteers, who are fishermen or retired workers, participated in the work of protecting these birds.Work in the reserve is not that easy, but they never complain about it."We love these birds and do not want them to get any harm," said one of the volunteers.Poyang Lake and its surrounding wetlands are an important habitat for many rare species from around the world.At least 310 kinds of migrant birds make their way to the lake, 10 of which are listed as first-class species under protection in China, chinanews.com reported.

Staff of the migrant birds' protection reserve bureau in Duchang county of Jiujiang in Jiangxi patrol the reserve. Photo: VCG

Staff of the bureau release birds that used to be injured. Photo: VCG

Birds protectors patrol the lake. Photo: VCG

Bird hospital staff in the reserve look after an injured bird. Photo: VCG