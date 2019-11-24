Organs from toddler give four people chance for long life

The organs of a two-year-old boy from Beijing, who died in a building collapse, have given four people hope for a long and healthy life and touched people's heart across China.Man Yu'ang, a boy from a village in Tongzhou district of Beijing, died in a hospital after being rescued from a house collapse that trapped four people.When the rescue team and police arrived, the boy was found in serious condition and rushed to hospital. He died October 3, 23 days after the accident.

Doctors stand in silent tribute for Man Yu'ang, a two-year-old boy from Beijing whose organs have saved the lives of four people after his accidental death. Photo: Screenshot from the video posted by Beijing Youth Daily.

Despite immense grief, the boy's parents signed voluntary organ donation document and the boy's heart, liver, and kidneys have given four children a second chance at life.Qin Miaomiao, a three-year-old girl from Central China's Henan Province, received the boy's heart.The boy's parents also helped the girl's family raise about 130,000 yuan ($18,500) for the transplant operation, Beijing Youth Daily reported on Saturday."Thanks to the boy and his family, my daughter is recovering really well," Qin's father told the media."When I was thinking of my boy, I watched a video of the girl (Qin) dancing. Every kid is the treasure of their family, and it is gratifying to know my boy's heart is beating in the girl's body," the boy's mother told the media.The boy's sad story and his parent's generosity touched many Chinese netizens, with more than 750,000 netizens paying tribute to the boy and his family, reported Beijing Youth Daily."He has gone to heaven, and I hope he enjoys his afterlife without pain and injuries," said another.According to Beijing Youth Daily, Beijing government officials visited the parents and expressed their condolences.The construction of the parent's new house will be completed next spring.In China, 1.6 million people have registered for voluntary organ donation as of November, more than 26,000 cases of organ donations have been made, and more than 74,000 organs have been donated, saving more than 70,000 lives, China Central Television reported.In 2018, the Xinhua News Agency reported that 300,000 people are on waiting lists for a donated organ each year.Global Times