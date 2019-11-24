7,000-year-old paintings made from animal blood said to be found on rock face in Northeast China

Experts say this 7,000-year-old rock painting that used animal blood as pigment was found in Northeast China using. Photo: Screenshot from a video by Pear Video

Tourism and culture experts have identified two 7,000-year-old rock paintings that were said to have been discovered in Greater Hinggan Mountains, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, according to a video posted by Pear Video on Saturday.The paintings, which appear in the video as smudges on a rock face on the side of a cliff, which can only be reached in winter by crossing a frozen river, said Liu Laijun, president of the People's Congress of Bishui county, in the video.Liu said he found one of the paintings on the rock face on Wednesday, which he said is 1.7 meters above ground. He discovered a second painting about a kilometer away from the first on Saturday.According to experts from the Heilongjiang Provincial Culture and Tourism Office, animal blood mixed with ochre powder was used as pigment and the paintings were quickly drawn using a finger, said the video.The video attracted many internet users' attention and had been viewed over 830,000 times as of Sunday.Although many netizens were impressed by the find, others questioned the credibility of the report saying they don't believe blood would remain preserved for seven millennia."Maybe the so-called 'art' is just blood someone wiped on the stone after killing an animal by the river," was one netizen's guess.Pear Video