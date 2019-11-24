National Art Museum of China hosts works from Chinese artist Gao Yun

Fan Di'an Photo: Courtesy of Yue Zhang

Chinese artist Gao Yun is holding his first solo exhibition at the National Art Museum of China in Beijing, which features a total of 151 of his works.Gao's art ranges in subject and medium from landscapes to sketches and even cartoon series.The postage stamps he designed have grabbed several international awards.According to Fan Di'an, president of the Central Academy of Fine Arts, Gao shines in many different areas of fine arts, but everything starts from Chinese painting, which has provided him a solid foundation for his entire art life.The exhibition is scheduled to run until December 1.