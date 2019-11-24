RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:Your natural charisma and positive energy will attract romantic attention your way today. Head out to celebrate your birthday tonight and the present you receive may be love. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 9, 11, 13.Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Do not allow your frustration to reach the point you explode in anger. If you have concerns, you should speak out and let others know. Things are not looking well when it comes to your financial luck. Risky financial ventures should be avoided. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)It would be best for you to put off any travel plans for a few days. Lucky for you, there is still plenty of fun to be had close to home. Financial matters will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)This will be an excellent time to address personal or financial problems head on. Go over your bank statements and your monthly budget and find a way to trim any extra fat. You will be surprised by how much you save. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)You are more capable and powerful than you give yourself credit. You can make anything happen if you stand up and take action instead of just keeping your head down. Efforts to further your education will prove fruitful. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)You will be able to push your career forward if you network and continue to work hard. Share your ideas with others and you may find a kindred spirit. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)A few simple choices will be able to improve your standard of living. Take care when making deals. Get any agreement you make in writing to ensure everyone delivers what is promised. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Make sure any agreements you reach today are fair and balanced, or you will have to deal with broken promises before long. Love is in the air for you, but don't allow yourself to get too carried away or you may end up heartbroken. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Spend some time tonight exploring your inner world and you won't regret it. Do not hesitate to tackle those emotional issues that have been holding you back. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Although this may be difficult, do not let your past experiences guide your actions today. Just because a situation looks like something you have dealt with before, things are not all they seem to be. Friendship will be highlighted. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Do not limit your plans due to someone's lack of an adventurous nature. If those you know don't want to try something different, head out on your own. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Changing up your plans at the last minute will lead to confusion, but you won't be left with any other choice today. You should be able to minimize the impact these changes will have on your work by keeping everyone involved informed. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Your intelligence and skills mean you have a lot to offer. Why not put this to good use by taking part in causes that will improve your community or surroundings? ✭✭✭