Unbeaten Wilder KOs Ortiz

Unbeaten Deontay Wilder landed a devastating right hand to knock out Luis Ortiz in the seventh round and retain his World Boxing Council heavyweight title.The 34-year-old Wilder remains on course to achieve his goal of unifying all four heavyweight belts despite being largely outboxed by Ortiz before the explosive one-punch finish at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas late Saturday night."When I see the right shot, it is baby good night," Wilder said.Unbeaten in 43 fights, Wilder showed why he is widely regarded as the most destructive puncher in the resurgent heavyweight division.The "Bronze Bomber" recorded his 10th straight title defence to equal Muhammad Ali who achieved the feat between 1974 and 1978. Only four heavyweights in the history of boxing have made more than 10 consecutive title defences.Wilder waited patiently for his big moment and when it came, with just nine seconds left in the round, it was stunning.He followed a pawing jab with a crushing straight right that sent Ortiz's head snapping back and his body crashing into the ropes before landing on the canvas."That was a punch intended to hurt for sure," said the American. "I got him at the right angle, my feet were planted perfectly and I felt the torque."Ortiz tried to get up but he clearly could not continue. The fight was officially stopped at 2:51 of the seventh.It was a repeat of their 2018 fight where Wilder had battled adversity to deliver a 10th-round stoppage.Wilder's win now sets up another money-spinning rematch with Tyson Fury scheduled for February.If he comes through that a unification showdown against the winner of next month's rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia for the other three major heavyweight belts could follow.The fights with Fury, and Ruiz or Joshua, would generate millions for Wilder.The last two years in heavyweight boxing have provided plenty of rousing matchups and renewed enthusiasm in contrast to the previous 15 years or so which were dominated by the Klitschko brothers."I am looking for a unification bout," Wilder said. "I want one champion, one face, one name that goes by Deontay Wilder."The heavyweight division is too small to have so many belts lingering around. It should be just be one champion and I think I am the perfect man for that job."The 40-year-old Ortiz, who was coming off three straight victories, was trying to become the first Cuban to win the world heavyweight title."This is boxing. I told everyone it wasn't going to go 12 rounds," said Ortiz.Unbeaten Wilder KOs Ortiz