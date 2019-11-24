Around the world

Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2018 shows trucks from Kazakhstan parking at a foreign trade company in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 4, 2018. The trade at the China-Kazakhstan Horgos International Border Cooperation Center enters a busy season since the beginning of the summer tourism peak. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

A vaccine production joint venture with a total investment of $240 million is to be built by a China-based company in Dundalk, a town in northeast Ireland, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday, citing an Irish official.Heather Humphreys, Irish Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, said in a Friday press release that the planning application for the project, which is being supported by the Irish government, has been submitted to the local authorities.The project, namely WuXi Vaccines, is expected to create 200 jobs over five years, she said, adding that this new project is the second investment in Dundalk by WuXi Biologics, a biologics manufacturing company based in Wuxi, East China's Jiangsu Province.The WuXi Vaccines project is a joint venture between WuXi Biologics and Hile Bio-pharmaceutical, a global vaccine leader, according to the press release.The Chinese-Israeli company MRC Alon Tavor Power has signed a 15-year natural gas supply agreement in Israel with Britain-based oil and gas producer Energean, the Xinhua News Agency reported over the weekend.According to the agreement, Energean will supply about 500 million cubic meters of natural gas per year for the Alon Tavor gas-fired power plant located in northern Israel for 15 years, with natural gas value of more than $1 billion.Supply of the natural gas for the Alon Tavor power plant will first be drilled from the Israeli offshore Karish gas field owned and operated by Energean.The Chinese-Israeli MRC consortium acquired the Alon Tavor plant from the Israel Electric Corporation in July for around $530 million.The consortium consists of China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC) and two Israeli companies, Mivtach Shamir Holdings and Rapac Energy, with CHEC holding 34.5 percent of shares.The Alon Tavor power plant became the first privatized plant in Israel amid the process of the country's reforms to privatize its power plants.Chinese firms signed contracts worth 1.3 billion yuan ($184 million) to purchase goods, mainly agricultural products, from their Laos counterparts, the Xinhua New Agency reported on Saturday.The deals were signed as the 2019 Sino-Laos Investment Fair concluded Friday in Kunming, capital of Southwest China's Yunnan Province.A seminar was held on the same day to introduce policy advantages and the investment environment of Laos.Investment intents were also signed at the event, centering on tourism, infrastructure development and agricultural technology, according to the organizers.The event attracted more than 200 officials and entrepreneurs from both countries, seeking cooperation in trade and investment.