HOME >>
PHOTOS
Gone fishing
Source:AFP Published: 2019/11/24 20:28:40
Anglers take part in a fishing competition at a beach in Banda Aceh, Indonesia on Sunday. Photo: AFP
RELATED ARTICLES:
Norway fishing for further profits in China’s growing seafood market
DPRK demands compensation from Japan for sinking fishing vessel
DPRK fishing boat half-submerged after collision in Sea of Japan, 20 crew members flung overboard
Posted in:
WORLD
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus