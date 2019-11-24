South Korea, Japan agree on summit

Shinzo Abe, Moon Jae-in Photo: VCG
Japan and South Korean foreign ministers agreed Saturday to arrange a summit between their leaders next month, seeking to build on a lowering of tensions after Seoul stuck to a key military pact.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in could meet in China next month, their ministers agreed on the sidelines of a G20
meeting in Nagoya, Japan.
The summit would take place on the occasion of the Japan-China-South Korea trilateral scheduled for next month, said a Japanese diplomat who declined to give his name.
Ties between the two countries, both key US allies in the region, have hit rock bottom in recent months over trade and Japan's historic wartime atrocities.
This led to Seoul threatening to withdraw from a key military intelligence-sharing pact.
But late Friday, with only six hours until the pact was due to expire, South Korea reversed course and agreed to extend it "conditionally," warning however it could be "terminated" at any moment.
The accord, known as GSOMIA, enabled the two US allies to share military secrets, particularly over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile capacity.
Washington welcomed Seoul's decision but urged the pair to "continue sincere discussions to ensure a lasting solution to historic issues."
The relationship between Japan and South Korea is overshadowed by the 35 years of brutal colonization by the Japanese - including the use of sex slaves and forced labor - that is still bitterly resented today.
Ties began a downward spiral after a series of South Korean court rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate wartime forced labor victims.
This infuriated Tokyo, with Japan insisting the matter was settled in a 1965 treaty normalizing diplomatic relations between the two countries, which included significant reparations.
The historic dispute morphed into a trade spat between the two market economies, as Japan removed South Korea from a so-called white list of countries that enjoyed streamlined export control procedures.
South Korea hit back with similar trade restrictions and a decision to scrap the intelligence-sharing pact, surprising analysts who thought defense ties would be immune from the diplomatic row.