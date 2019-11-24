"EAZY Running of the Brides 8" running contest held in Bangkok, Thailand

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/11/24 21:09:04

Brides-to-be in wedding dresses take part in the "EAZY Running of the Brides 8" running contest in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 24, 2019. A total of 300 brides participated in the running event here on Sunday in hopes of winning a wedding package worth three million baht (about 99,370 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)


 

