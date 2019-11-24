Aerial view of Danjiangkou reservoir in central China's Henan

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2019 shows the scenery of Danjiangkou reservoir in Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province. Danjiangkou Reservoir is the water source of the central route of China's south-to-north water diversion project. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2019 shows the scenery of Danjiangkou reservoir in Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province. Danjiangkou Reservoir is the water source of the central route of China's south-to-north water diversion project. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2019 shows the scenery of Danjiangkou reservoir in Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province. Danjiangkou Reservoir is the water source of the central route of China's south-to-north water diversion project. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2019 shows the scenery of Danjiangkou reservoir in Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province. Danjiangkou Reservoir is the water source of the central route of China's south-to-north water diversion project. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2019 shows the scenery of Danjiangkou reservoir in Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province. Danjiangkou Reservoir is the water source of the central route of China's south-to-north water diversion project. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

