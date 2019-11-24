New regulation to guide teachers on disciplining students

Screenshot of the CCTV video showing Yan following the teacher into the classroom and beating him with a brick.

China's Ministry of Education has published a draft regulation that allows teachers to issue students three levels of punishments to ensure teachers can carry out their duties effectively.The regulation aimed at primary and middle school students was published on Saturday and is in the process of soliciting public opinions. Depending on the different levels of violations by students, teachers can impose three levels of disciplinary punishments: general, heavier and severe disciplinary.The lightest punishment includes criticizing by name, being made to stand in the classroom for self-examination for one lesson and stay back after class, according to the regulation. For students who bully classmates, abuse teachers and never correct their problems, schools can suspend them from classes for a week or transfer them to other schools within a specified time.A middle school teacher surnamed Tian based in Taiyuan, North China's Shanxi Province, told the Global Times that the regulation can help guide her teaching practice."We did not know how to properly discipline students as we were worried that the incorrect punishment would mire us in controversy," Tian said. "With this regulation, we have a clear standard on degree of penalty when students make different violations."A new guideline to improve compulsory education was published in July, which clarified that teachers have the right to impose punishment during teaching. The regulation offers more details about what kind of punishment they are allowed to hand out."The regulation is a progress, but it still does not offer enough specific rules to teachers," Xiong Bingqi, deputy director of the Shanghai-based 21st Century Education Research Institute, told the Global Times.Xiong said that many descriptions in the regulation are too general and do not point to specific situations. For example, the regulation noted that teachers can decide which way to punish students according to "conditions," but did not clarify what those conditions are."The next step should be for the regulation to focus on how to apply it to teachers' work, and the ministry needs to solicit more opinions on specific punishment in particular situations from the public, so that the regulation can be better implemented," he added.For a long time, it has been difficult for teachers to control the level of disciplinary punishments to students, and many Chinese teachers have been penalized for punishing students.A teacher in Wulian county, Shandong Province, was suspended and had to pay compensation for beating two students with textbooks who had skipped classes, The Beijing News reported in July. The students and their families reported the incident to the local educational bureau and demanded that the teacher be punished.