Hong Kong celebrities call for voters to fulfill duties, oppose violence

Jackie Chan calls for restoring Hong Kong social order in the one-minute video clip. Photo: screenshot of video posted by takungpao.com.

Many celebrities from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region have called on local residents to vote rationally in the district council election to say no to violence and restore social order.A total of 46 celebrities including Jackie Chan, Joey Yung and Jordan Chan Siu Chun, shot short videos and edited them into a one-minute clip, speaking of their hopes of "rebuilding, safeguarding Hong Kong" and opposing violence.They asked voters to fulfill their responsibilities and use their rights to bring a better future for the city.Jackie Chan was the first to appear in the video, saying, "Hong Kong is our home and its development depends on all of us." He spoke in Cantonese calling on Hongkongers to vote rationally.This is not the first time that Hong Kong celebrities have publicly fought against violence. Jackie Chan, pop singer Jackson Wang Ka-Yee and actor William Chan, as well as other Hong Kong celebrities, promised to protect the Chinese national flag on Sina Weibo after several masked rioters threw the flag at the Tsim Sha Tsui Star Ferry Pier into the sea on August 4.Cecilia Cheung Pak-chi, a well-known actress in Hong Kong, posted a photo both on Sina Weibo and Instagram on November 15, calling for an end to violence and restoring of social order. The post came after Chinese top leader said at the 11th BRICS summit on November 14 that stopping violence and restoring order is the most pressing task for Hong Kong.The district council election, held every four years and allowing residents to vote from 7:30 am to 10:30 pm, started on Sunday amid escalating violence.Starry Lee Wai-king, chairman of Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, said that more than 80 of the party's agencies suffered over 100 instances of damage, and candidates were attacked almost every time when they attended campaigns.Hong Kong lawmaker Junius Ho was attacked by a knife-wielding man on November 6 at Tuen Men during his campaign.