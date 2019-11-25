Pro-establishment candidate Starry Lee Wai-king beats rival Leung Kwok-hung

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2019/11/25 2:00:26

Photo: GT


 
Pro-establishment candidate Starry Lee Wai-king beated rival Leung Kwok-hung in district council elections, Hong Kong, early on Monday.

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: HK/MACAO/TAIWAN
blog comments powered by Disqus