China summons US ambassador to lodge representations, protest against US Senate's passing of HK-related bill

Photo: VCG/Xinhua

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang on Monday summoned U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad to lodge stern representations and strong protest against both the House of the Representatives and Senate passing of the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019.China urges the United States to correct its mistake immediately, stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs and China's other internal affairs, Zheng said.Reiterating that Hong Kong is part of China and Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs, Zheng said the aforementioned act blatantly interferes in China's internal affairs. He accused U.S. Congress of neglecting facts and truth, conniving at and supporting anti-China rabble rousers' violent crimes."It is in serious violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations. China strongly condemns and firmly opposes it," said Zheng.China has unswerving determination to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, to implement the "one country, two systems" principle and to oppose any external forces to interfere in Hong Kong affairs, he said."Any attempts to put Hong Kong in chaos and destory Hong Kong's stability and prosperity are doomed to fail, " said Zheng.China strongly urges the United States to grasp the situation, immediately correct its mistake, prevent the act from becoming law and stop any words and deeds that interfere in Hong Kong affairs and China's other internal affairs, the vice foreign minister said."Otherwise, the United States has to bear all the consequences that arise," Zheng said.