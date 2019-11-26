HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
China needs to counter Western public opinion war
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/11/26 8:04:38
The most effective way to counter US public opinion war against China is to raise our voices while doing our own things well. We must strengthen our ability to expose slander and Western lies. Since the US launched the trade war with China, China has been expanding its openness while fighting back. China's image in international trade is becoming increasingly better than the US' and people can see it.
Posted in:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus