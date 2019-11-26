Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 25, 2019. Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday blamed the United States for its support to the recent protests in Iran over the price rise of gasoline. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday blamed the United States for its support to the recent protests in Iran over the price rise of gasoline.The Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the United States wants more "riots and violent protests" in the Islamic republic.He condemned what he called "the US and foreigners' interference in Iran's internal affairs."Mousavi made the remarks in his weekly press conference in Tehran on Monday.On Nov. 15, the Iranian government started rationing subsidized gasoline and increased its prices. Following the hike of prices, protests and violence erupted in a number of Iranian cities.