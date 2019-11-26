Ecological tourism developed in China's Guangxi to help shake off poverty

Photo taken on Nov. 24, 2019 shows scenery at the Haokun Lake scenic area in Lingyun County of Baise City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Taking advantage of the natural beauty around Haokun Lake, authorities in Lingyun have been striving to develop ecological tourism in a bid to shake off poverty and boost the income of local residents. At present, ecological tourism has become a pillar industry to help people here bid farewell to poverty. From January to October this year, the Haokun Lake scenic area has attracted about half million tourists with the tourism consumption of 142 million yuan (20.19 million U.S. dollars). A total of 709 people in Haokun Village of Lingyun have been lifted out of poverty. The poverty incidence in Haokun has now dropped to 13.11 percent. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 24, 2019 shows scenery at the Haokun Lake scenic area in Lingyun County of Baise City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Taking advantage of the natural beauty around Haokun Lake, authorities in Lingyun have been striving to develop ecological tourism in a bid to shake off poverty and boost the income of local residents. At present, ecological tourism has become a pillar industry to help people here bid farewell to poverty. From January to October this year, the Haokun Lake scenic area has attracted about half million tourists with the tourism consumption of 142 million yuan (20.19 million U.S. dollars). A total of 709 people in Haokun Village of Lingyun have been lifted out of poverty. The poverty incidence in Haokun has now dropped to 13.11 percent. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 24, 2019 shows scenery at the Haokun Lake scenic area in Lingyun County of Baise City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Taking advantage of the natural beauty around Haokun Lake, authorities in Lingyun have been striving to develop ecological tourism in a bid to shake off poverty and boost the income of local residents. At present, ecological tourism has become a pillar industry to help people here bid farewell to poverty. From January to October this year, the Haokun Lake scenic area has attracted about half million tourists with the tourism consumption of 142 million yuan (20.19 million U.S. dollars). A total of 709 people in Haokun Village of Lingyun have been lifted out of poverty. The poverty incidence in Haokun has now dropped to 13.11 percent. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Villagers sell food at the Haokun Lake scenic area in Lingyun County of Baise City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 24, 2019. Taking advantage of the natural beauty around Haokun Lake, authorities in Lingyun have been striving to develop ecological tourism in a bid to shake off poverty and boost the income of local residents. At present, ecological tourism has become a pillar industry to help people here bid farewell to poverty. From January to October this year, the Haokun Lake scenic area has attracted about half million tourists with the tourism consumption of 142 million yuan (20.19 million U.S. dollars). A total of 709 people in Haokun Village of Lingyun have been lifted out of poverty. The poverty incidence in Haokun has now dropped to 13.11 percent. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A villager sells food at the Haokun Lake scenic area in Lingyun County of Baise City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 24, 2019. Taking advantage of the natural beauty around Haokun Lake, authorities in Lingyun have been striving to develop ecological tourism in a bid to shake off poverty and boost the income of local residents. At present, ecological tourism has become a pillar industry to help people here bid farewell to poverty. From January to October this year, the Haokun Lake scenic area has attracted about half million tourists with the tourism consumption of 142 million yuan (20.19 million U.S. dollars). A total of 709 people in Haokun Village of Lingyun have been lifted out of poverty. The poverty incidence in Haokun has now dropped to 13.11 percent. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Photo taken on Nov. 24, 2019 shows scenery at the Haokun Lake scenic area in Lingyun County of Baise City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Taking advantage of the natural beauty around Haokun Lake, authorities in Lingyun have been striving to develop ecological tourism in a bid to shake off poverty and boost the income of local residents. At present, ecological tourism has become a pillar industry to help people here bid farewell to poverty. From January to October this year, the Haokun Lake scenic area has attracted about half million tourists with the tourism consumption of 142 million yuan (20.19 million U.S. dollars). A total of 709 people in Haokun Village of Lingyun have been lifted out of poverty. The poverty incidence in Haokun has now dropped to 13.11 percent. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)