Death toll in Samoa's measles outbreak rises to 32

File photo: Xinhua

The Samoan government confirmed on Tuesday that the death toll in the island nation's measles outbreak has risen to 32 since Mid-October this year.According to a government statement on Tuesday, Samoa's Ministry of Health said a total of 2,437 measles cases have been reported to the Disease Surveillance Team so far, with 243 cases recorded in the last 24 hours.There are currently 176 measles cases who are in-patients at all health facilities.Samoa is now in a state of emergency, with all schools closed, a mass vaccination campaign underway and public gatherings in the nation restricted.A total of 32,743 vaccinations were completed before the Mass Vaccination Campaign.Since the activation of the Mass Vaccination Campaign on Nov. 20, the ministry has successfully vaccinated 24,000 individuals in the nation.Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that is transmitted via droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of infected persons. Death may occur in up to 5-10 percent of infected young children in developing countries.