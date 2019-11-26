India's aviation regulator warns budget airlines over unmodified engines

IndiGo airline offers good services with cheap prices. Photo: CFP

India's regulatory body for civil aviation Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has warned the country's budget private airlines IndiGo that their efforts to modify older Pratt and Whitney (P&W) engines installed on Airbus A320Neo aircraft were not satisfactory.The regulator said Monday that for every new A320Neo aircraft that IndiGo adds to its fleet, it would have to ground a similar aircraft with unmodified engines until their engines are replaced with new ones."We may find ourselves in a situation, in which we remain saddled with a large number of aircraft with unmodified engines and operating on a schedule approved by us," said a statement issued by DGCA.If the airlines fail to meet the Jan. 31, 2020 deadline, a significant portion of its fleet could be grounded.IndiGo currently has 98 A320 family aircraft (91 A320Neos and seven A321Neos), which are all powered by P&W engines. Many of which continue to fly with at least one unmodified engine.Meanwhile IndiGo said it would meet the deadline set by the regulator."IndiGo is working with PW and Airbus to adjust inflow of LPT 3 modified engines to meet the DGCA guidelines," local media have quoted IndiGo spokesperson as saying.Earlier on Nov. 1, the DGCA had directed IndiGo to replace P&W engines with modified LPTs (low pressure turbines) on 97 Airbus A320Neo aircraft by Jan. 31, 2020, following a series of engine incidents.