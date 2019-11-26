Elite paratroopers descend to drop zone

Source:81.cn Published: 2019/11/26 10:08:54

Paratroopers assigned to the PLA Air Force airborne troops parachute through the air after jumping out of a transport aircraft during a high-altitude, low-opening military jump on November 21, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Haofeng)


 

A paratrooper assigned to the PLA Air Force airborne troops steers his parachute while preparing to land at a drop zone during a high-altitude, low-opening military jump on November 21, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Haofeng)


 

Paratroopers assigned to the PLA Air Force airborne troops descend with parachutes to the ground after jumping from a transport aircraft during a high-altitude, low-opening military jump on November 21, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Haofeng)


 

