Elite paratroopers descend to drop zone

Paratroopers assigned to the PLA Air Force airborne troops parachute through the air after jumping out of a transport aircraft during a high-altitude, low-opening military jump on November 21, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Haofeng)

A paratrooper assigned to the PLA Air Force airborne troops steers his parachute while preparing to land at a drop zone during a high-altitude, low-opening military jump on November 21, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Haofeng)

Paratroopers assigned to the PLA Air Force airborne troops descend with parachutes to the ground after jumping from a transport aircraft during a high-altitude, low-opening military jump on November 21, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Haofeng)