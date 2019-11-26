JH-7 fighter-bomber soars over the sky

Two ground crew members assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command run to pick up the drogue parachute of a JH-7 fighter-bomber after its landing during a flight training exercise on November 19. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Yanzhuang)

A JH-7 fighter-bomber attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command soars over the sky during a flight training exercise on November 19. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Yanzhuang)