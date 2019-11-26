Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with a delegation of the United Russia party led by Chairman of the United Russia's Supreme Council Boris Gryzlov at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 25, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday praised the "unprecedentedly high level" of Russian-Chinese relations.He made the remarks in a message of greetings to the participants in the seventh meeting of the dialogue mechanism between the ruling parties of China and Russia held in Beijing on Monday."Mutually beneficial cooperation is gathering momentum in many spheres, and we see the positive results of our coordination in addressing current topics on the global and regional agenda," the message published by the Kremlin read.Contacts between the United Russia party and the Communist Party of China (CPC) have a major role to play in the development of bilateral ties, Putin said."The United Russia party and the Communist Party of China have developed constructive interaction and also exchange experience in the fields of party development, personnel training, in international and social affairs," he added.The dialogue mechanism between the CPC and the United Russia party was launched in June 2009.