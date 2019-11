Afghan security force launches military operation against Taliban militants in Kunduz province

An Afghan security force member takes part in a military operation against Taliban militants in Kunduz province, Afghanistan, Nov. 25, 2019. A total of 10 militants and two civilians were killed as a clash erupted in Taloka area of the northern Kunduz province on Sunday, security officials in the province said Monday. (Photo by Ajmal Kakar/Xinhua)

