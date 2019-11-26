Aerial photo taken on Aug. 10, 2019 shows the Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital city of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

In a bid to promote bilateral trade and economic relations between Nepal and China, China's Tibet-Nepal Economic and Trade Fair 2019 kicked off here on Monday.The four-day event, jointly organized by Trade Development Bureau of Ministry of Commerce of China and Tibet Border Trade Chamber, Lhasa and supported by Nepal China Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is being held at the exhibition hall of United World Trade Center.The fair was inaugurated by Secretary at Nepali Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies Dr Baikuntha Aryal amid the presence of officials at the Chinese embassy in Nepal, representatives from China and Nepali business community.Addressing the opening ceremony, secretary Aryal expressed hope that the fair will boost trade between Nepal and China's Tibet, which is the oldest trading partner of this South Asian country."At a time when the volume of trade between Nepal and China is increasing every year, this type of fair definitely helps to boost our trade," Aryal remarked.He took the occasion to mention that the ministry is always ready to resolve any trade problems, be it through policy or procedural level.Economic and Commercial Counsellor at Chinese embassy Zhang Fan said that trade plays an important role in economic and social development of any country."Trade is an important part of bilateral relations. I would like to call both the sides to work together to offer the best to consumers," the counselor said.