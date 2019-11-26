Syrian constitutional talks resume in Geneva

A Syrian boy eats food in a refugee camp in the countryside of Hasakah City, Syria, Nov. 21, 2019. (Str/Xinhua)

The 45 members of the small drafting body of the Syrian Constitutional Committee arrived here Monday at the Palais des Nations in Geneva to resume their discussions on a new constitutional arrangement for Syria.The Office of the UN Special Envoy for Syria said Monday that it would continue work with the Syrian Constitutional Committee this week.The office gave no further details, but said that every effort will be made to keep media informed.Earlier this month, after the official launch and the end of the first meeting of the 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee, the smaller drafting body of 45 members began its first round of constitutional discussion here in Geneva.Describing the first round of the talks as "intensive discussions", the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told journalists that he believed "it has gone much better than most people would have expected".