Chinese artist He Dan showcases latest creations at Beijing Minsheng Art Museum

Long-Distance Buses by He Dan Photo: Courtesy of Jiao Liu

Chinese artist He Dan is showcasing his latest works of art at a solo exhibition at the Beijing Minsheng Art Museum.The exhibition, curated by Feng Boyi and part of the museum's artist case study series, features more than 20 large oil paintings and sketches recently created by the artist, who is well-known for art creations that use his own personal experiences to portray the collective memories of a generation.In the eyes of the curator, He's art represents his thinking on China's traditions and culture.Zhou Xujun, president of the museum, said that against the background of globalization, He has observed ongoing social changes and local people's lives.The exhibition is set to run until December 11.