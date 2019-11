Photo: VCG

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, presided over the 11th meeting of the central committee for deepening overall reform Tuesday.Xi, also Chinese president, chairman of the Central Military Commission, and head of the central committee for deepening overall reform, stressed implementing the important measures adopted at the fourth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.