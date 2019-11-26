Baltimore Ravens destroy the Rams

Quarterback Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens waves from the sidelines during the game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday in Los Angeles. Photo: AFP

Baltimore's Lamar Jackson threw for 169 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 95 yards Monday as the Ravens beat the Los Angeles Rams 45-6 for a seventh consecutive NFL triumph.Jackson completed 15 of 20 passes and carried eight times in directing the NFL's highest-scoring offensive unit to a lopsided romp, the Ravens improving to 9-2 while the Rams fell to 6-5.With a potential Super Bowl preview coming next week against San Francisco (10-1), Jackson made it clear on the field and after the game that the Ravens have championship aspirations."We're chasing something right now - Super Bowl," Jackson said."We're hungry. We're humble about it, but we're hungry. We've got the 49ers coming up next week. That's all we're worried about."It was only the second time in NFL history a player had thrown for five touchdowns and run for more than 90 yards, the other coming from Carolina's Cam Newton against the New York Giants in 2015. But Jackson was spreading the praise among his teammates."I just come out to play. I do what I'm supposed to do. I do my job," Jackson said."Our offensive line did a tremendous job, receivers caught the ball, runners ran the ball - everybody just clicked."As a result, the Rams suffered their most lopsided loss ever at the Los ­Angeles Memorial Coliseum.Jackson tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Mark Ingram early in the third quarter to put Baltimore ahead 35-6.Willie Snead caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Jackson early in the fourth quarter that gave the Ravens a 42-6 edge, the Ravens becoming the first NFL team this season to reach the end zone on their first six possessions.Justin Tucker kicked a 34-yard field goal to create the final margin.In the first half, Jackson was 9-of-9 for 87 yards and three touchdowns passing and also ran for 80 yards.Jackson connected on a 7-yard touchdown to Snead with 12 seconds remaining in the second quarter to give Baltimore a 28-6 halftime lead.Jackson flipped a 6-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown as the Ravens seized a 7-0 lead just 7:13 into the contest. Jackson ran twice for 22 yards on the 55-yard march as the Ravens scored an NFL-best seventh touchdown on opening drives this season.Brown also caught an 18-yard ­touchdown toss over the middle from Jackson to cap Baltimore's next drive for a 14-0 edge.Greg Zuerlein's 32-yard field goal put the Rams on the scoreboard in the second quarter.The Ravens responded with a 75-yard drive, capped by a 29-yard Jackson run to the goal line and Ingram's 1-yard touchdown run, before a 46-yard Zuerlein field goal pulled the Rams within 21-6.