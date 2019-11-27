Winter scenery of mountains in Nyingchi, China's Tibet

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/11/27 0:26:15

Tourists walk at the foot of Mount Namjagbarwa in Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Zhenyu)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 26, 2019 shows the scenery at the Mount Namjagbarwa and Yarlung Zangbo River Grand Canyon in Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hou Jie)


 

A farmer works in fields in Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Zhenyu)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 26, 2019 shows the scenery at the foot of Mount Namjagbarwa in Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hou Jie)


 

