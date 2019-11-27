Chinese netizens favor large dog ban after school girl mauled to death

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

After two sheepdogs mauled to death a 9-year-old girl in North China, an online poll found over 77 percent of respondents supported a nationwide ban on large dogs.The victim, Lingling, from Quyang county in North China's Hebei Province, was attacked on November 21 while walking to school. She was usually accompanied by her elder sister, who had left earlier that morning, according to local news site Hebnews.cn.The victim died at a local hospital while being treated for her wounds.The dogs' owner said he was unaware the canines were out of the house at the time of the attack.Lingling's death has triggered online discussion on whether a nationwide ban should be implemented on keeping large dogs as pets.More than 13,000 respondents approved as they felt some canine breeds were "too aggressive and dangerous for residents."Some 3,000 respondents felt differently and agreed that everyone has the right to keep a dog regardless of size as long it remains on a leash.Dog bans on specific breeds have already been implemented in a few cities in China. In Shanghai, 21 canine breeds are banned.Netizens suggested the existing regulation should be implemented and dog owners who keep banned breeds should face harsher penalties.