Time for HK pan-democrats to build consensus
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/11/27 8:58:44
Pan-democrats gained more seats, but they should maintain political sobriety. The young newly elected, in particular, should keep a distance from those who betray the country and Hong Kong, and have the courage to explore a new political path in accordance with the “one country, two systems” principle. Hong Kong is a part of China, and never will it belong to the US or the West. Only by keeping this in mind and acting accordingly will they have a solid political career.
