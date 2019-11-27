Estonian president reiterates support to Ukraine's reform plan

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid (R) and visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attend a joint press conference in Tallinn, Estonia, Nov. 26, 2019. Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid on Tuesday reiterated her country's support to Ukraine's reform plan to improve people's living standards and the business environment. (Xinhua/Guo Chunju)

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid (R) shakes hands with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky prior to their meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, Nov. 26, 2019. Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid on Tuesday reiterated her country's support to Ukraine's reform plan to improve people's living standards and the business environment. (Xinhua/Guo Chunju)

Visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint press conference in Tallinn, Estonia, Nov. 26, 2019. Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid on Tuesday reiterated her country's support to Ukraine's reform plan to improve people's living standards and the business environment. (Xinhua/Guo Chunju)

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid on Tuesday reiterated her country's support to Ukraine's reform plan to improve people's living standards and the business environment.Speaking at a joint press conference following her meeting with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kaljulaid said that Estonia would continue to support Ukraine's development and make contributions in sectors including civil society, local governments, e-governance, e-health and defense.Zelensky hailed "the high dynamics of Ukrainian-Estonian relations," adding that "Our countries share common values, common positions and common challenges on key issues of the European and international agenda."The Ukrainian president once again congratulated Estonia on having been elected non-permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council for the 2020-2021 period.The two presidents also discussed the situation in eastern Ukraine and cooperation in digitalization, and were scheduled to attend a "Digital Society Sandbox" event, which brings together digital society enthusiasts from the two countries.Zelensky also met with Estonian parliament (Riigikogu) Speaker Henn Polluaas and Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas to discuss bilateral relations and constructive cooperation. He thanked Estonia for its friendship and support.During his one-day visit to Estonia, Zelensky, accompanied by his Estonian counterpart and Commander of the Defence Forces Martin Herem, was also scheduled to inspect the military field hospital developed jointly by the two countries' defense forces and industries.