Kuwait performs first successful heart transplant: minister

An expert of Adan Hospital introduces the first heart transplant surgery process in Al Ahmadi Province, Kuwait, on Nov. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Asad)

Kuwait has successfully conducted the country's first heart transplant surgery, Kuwaiti Minister of Health Bassel Al-Sabah said Tuesday.The first heart transplant surgery was performed at the Salman Al-Dabbous Heart Center of Adan Hospital, Al-Sabah said, hailing it a milestone achievement.

Kuwaiti Minister of Health Bassel Al-Sabah (R) talks to an expert of Adan Hospital about the first heart transplant surgery in Al Ahmadi Province, Kuwait, on Nov. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Asad)

The surgery was conducted on a patient who suffered from severe heart failure, he noted, adding the heart was transferred from a dead woman.It is also a bright sign and a historic achievement in the health record of the ministry, the minister said.