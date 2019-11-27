Shan-Shaan Guildhall in China's Henan

Photo taken on Nov. 25, 2019 shows a building of the Shan-Shaan Guildhall architectural complex in Shedian Town of Sheqi County, central China's Henan Province. The Shan-Shaan Guildhall was co-built by merchants from Shanxi and Shaanxi provinces who then lived in Sheqi County in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) in Shedian, a famous commercial township during the ancient Ming and Qing dynasties. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

Photo taken on Nov. 25, 2019 shows the stone statues of the Shan-Shaan Guildhall architectural complex in Shedian Town of Sheqi County, central China's Henan Province. The Shan-Shaan Guildhall was co-built by merchants from Shanxi and Shaanxi provinces who then lived in Sheqi County in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) in Shedian, a famous commercial township during the ancient Ming and Qing dynasties. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 25, 2019 shows a stone memorial archway of the Shan-Shaan Guildhall architectural complex in Shedian Town of Sheqi County, central China's Henan Province. The Shan-Shaan Guildhall was co-built by merchants from Shanxi and Shaanxi provinces who then lived in Sheqi County in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) in Shedian, a famous commercial township during the ancient Ming and Qing dynasties. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

