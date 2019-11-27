Fire prompts evacuations in part of US state of Oklahoma

Firefighters work near Getty Center in Los Angeles, the United States, Oct. 28, 2019. Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a fast-moving wildfire erupted early Monday morning near the famous Getty Center in Los Angeles in the western U.S. state of California. (Photo by Qian Weizhong/Xinhua)

A fast-moving fire in the northwestern part of the US state of Oklahoma prompted evacuations Tuesday.According to local TV reports, officials have issued evacuation orders for the south side of Mooreland, a town located about 220 km northwest of Oklahoma City, as the fire quickly spread to the northeast. County roads on the south side of the town have also been closed.It is unclear how many residents were impacted by the evacuations.The U.S. National Weather Service's Weather Forecast Office at Norman, Oklahoma, on Tuesday said a red flag warning will be in effect in the evening due to strong winds for western and northern Oklahoma.The red flag warning means that if fires start, they will spread rapidly and will be difficult to contain. Ongoing fires may grow larger.