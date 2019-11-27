Horse-drawn sleigh helps students to and from school

Border police use a horse-drawn sleigh to transport children to and from school in Asantai Village in Altay City, Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, after snowfall and temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees cut off the road on Nov. 23 and 24. (Photo: China News Service/ Wang Youbo)

